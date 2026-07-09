13,759 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $300.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.38. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here