13,781 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Purchased by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Welltower comprises approximately 1.8% of Blue Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $206.73 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.97 and a 12-month high of $221.68. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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