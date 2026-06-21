138,000 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Purchased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $15,849,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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