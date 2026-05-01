13,819 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,819 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 24.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the software maker's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

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