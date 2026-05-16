13,952 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,952 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,867 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 372,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 357,635 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 340,050 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $285.15.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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