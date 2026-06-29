13,952 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $197.67 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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