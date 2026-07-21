139,583 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,583 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,949,000.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore set a $91.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here