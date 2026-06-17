140 Summer Partners LP Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 5.7% of 140 Summer Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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