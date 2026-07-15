14,010 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted by analysts as one of several Dividend Aristocrats with a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Article Title

Chevron extended its Western Australia gas supply agreement with Alinta Energy through 2032, supporting steady cash flow and strengthening its LNG and gas market position. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Article Title

Multiple reports said Chevron could be headed for a free-cash-flow surge in the second half of 2026, which would support buybacks, dividends, and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Article Title

Chevron’s AI-related power initiative is drawing investor interest after the company moved into gas-to-power for data centers, creating a new growth angle beyond traditional oil production. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Chevron is being watched closely by investors and news outlets, but these mentions mainly reflect ongoing market interest rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Article Title

Oil prices eased after the U.S. backed away from a proposed 20% Hormuz cargo fee, reducing the near-term geopolitical premium that had supported energy stocks. Negative Sentiment: Broader crude strength has been uneven, and any pullback in oil prices can weigh on Chevron’s shares even when company-specific news is constructive. Article Title

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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