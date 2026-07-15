14,046 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Newmont by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD upgraded Newmont from hold to buy and set a $127 price target , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD upgraded Newmont from to and set a , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to $147 from $151 but kept a sector outperform rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Benzinga

Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to from but kept a rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its price target to $125 from $140 and maintained a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial cut its price target to from and maintained a rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article warned that Newmont may face higher 2026 unit costs due to lower production, royalties, sustaining capital and inventory changes, which could pressure margins. Zacks margin outlook article

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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