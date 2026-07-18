140,617 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,617 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,524,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,185,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 495,884 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Analysts Set AT&T Inc. NYSE: T Target Price at $29.68 Target Price at $29.68

Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. AT&T built an AI system to prevent network outages. It reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours

AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless.

Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored.

Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares.

Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current trading range, including recent calls from Wells Fargo and Scotiabank in the high teens to low $20s, showing that not all analysts believe the rally is fully justified.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

AT&T stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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