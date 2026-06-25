141,968 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $19,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $907,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corning by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 6.1%

NYSE:GLW opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $217.09. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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