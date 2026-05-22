14,207 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,207 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualcomm by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after buying an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Article Title

Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Article Title

Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Article Title

QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Negative Sentiment: One market update said Qualcomm fell as the semiconductor sector weakened ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, suggesting the stock’s recent decline is being driven more by sector rotation than by a single Qualcomm-specific setback. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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