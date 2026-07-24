142,106 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.3% of Aristides Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pan American Silver's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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