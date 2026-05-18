1,438 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by Capital Developers LLC

Capital Developers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $396.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $403.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $329.30 and its 200 day moving average is $317.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 over the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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