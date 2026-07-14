14,400 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth $39,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $64,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,765.19.

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Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,673.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,737.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,011.93. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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