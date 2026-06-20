14,561 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Purchased by Reflection Asset Management

Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,561 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Amphenol makes up about 1.4% of Reflection Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE APH opened at $164.23 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.98 and a one year high of $167.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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