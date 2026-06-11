14,590 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Purchased by RM Financial Services LLC

RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,590 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of RM Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $902,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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