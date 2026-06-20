14,604 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC

Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,604 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $515,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $321,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

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About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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