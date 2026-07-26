14,629 Shares in Heico Corporation $HEI Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,629 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Heico by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $320,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price target on Heico in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Heico from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Heico from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heico

Heico Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:HEI opened at $349.34 on Friday. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $256.11 and a one year high of $369.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.32.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. Heico's payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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