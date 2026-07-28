14,761 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock worth $795,964,000 after buying an additional 1,750,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $78,840,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock worth $548,961,000 after acquiring an additional 199,983 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 264.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,917 shares of the company's stock worth $52,373,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The Ensign Group's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ensign reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.92 , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate and rising 20.8% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.68, up 16.7%, while revenue increased 17.3% to $1.44 billion. Ensign Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Ensign reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate and rising 20.8% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.68, up 16.7%, while revenue increased 17.3% to $1.44 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance to $7.75–$7.85 EPS from $7.48–$7.62 and revenue of $5.87–$5.92 billion from $5.81–$5.86 billion. The EPS midpoint is above the reported $7.41 consensus estimate, signaling confidence in continued growth. Ensign Signals Confidence with Higher 2026 Outlook

Management raised 2026 guidance to from $7.48–$7.62 and revenue of from $5.81–$5.86 billion. The EPS midpoint is above the reported $7.41 consensus estimate, signaling confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends were favorable: same-facility occupancy reached 84.1%, skilled-mix revenue rose 10.1%, and the company added 20 operations. Ensign also reported $262.3 million in cash, $591.6 million of credit capacity, and continued its quarterly $0.065 dividend. The Ensign Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating trends were favorable: same-facility occupancy reached 84.1%, skilled-mix revenue rose 10.1%, and the company added 20 operations. Ensign also reported $262.3 million in cash, $591.6 million of credit capacity, and continued its quarterly $0.065 dividend. Neutral Sentiment: The reported analyst consensus price target is $213.50, implying potential upside based on recent trading levels, but only limited analyst coverage was cited. A results conference call is scheduled for July 29.

The reported analyst consensus price target is $213.50, implying potential upside based on recent trading levels, but only limited analyst coverage was cited. A results conference call is scheduled for July 29. Negative Sentiment: Kaplan Fox and Rosen Law Firm announced investigations into possible securities-law violations and allegedly misleading investor communications. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they could increase legal, reputational, and shareholder-litigation risk. Kaplan Fox Ensign Investigation

Kaplan Fox and Rosen Law Firm announced investigations into possible securities-law violations and allegedly misleading investor communications. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they could increase legal, reputational, and shareholder-litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that guidance depends on acquisitions closing, reimbursement rates, insurance costs, and improving recently acquired facilities, many of which have below-average occupancy and operational challenges.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here