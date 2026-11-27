Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Bank OZK's holdings in Oracle were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 231.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Stephen Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. The trade was a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.34 and a 1-year high of $250.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Key Oracle News

Investors following ORCL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. ‘Room to Spare,’ Says Investor About Oracle Stock

Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. How Will Oracle’s Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock’s Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that banks are trying to sell data-center loans at steep discounts add to concerns about the value and financing of Oracle’s infrastructure projects. Heavy AI investment is also weighing on free cash flow, while a broader AI-sector selloff has added pressure to the shares. Oracle Stock Dipped Under $100 as Banks Try to Unload Its Data-Center Loans

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Freedom Broker dropped their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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