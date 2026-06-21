14,854 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Cornerstone Planning LLC

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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