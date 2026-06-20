14,876 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Acquired by Koenig Investment Advisory LLC

Koenig Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Altria Group makes up 0.7% of Koenig Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MO stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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