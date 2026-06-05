14,923 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $546.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure.

Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending.

TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels.

Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility.

Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped.

Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded AMD from strong-buy to hold, adding to pressure alongside reports that Cathie Wood’s ARK funds trimmed AMD while increasing Nvidia exposure.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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