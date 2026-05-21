14,934 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,934 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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