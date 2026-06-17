15,000 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,482,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

AKAM stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here