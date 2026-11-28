Unisphere Establishment increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.8% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.16% of Linde worth $338,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 74.2% in the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Polaris Financial Partners bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Linde from $563.00 to $538.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Linde from $549.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.91, for a total transaction of $4,851,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,487,629.58. This trade represents a 29.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 86,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.21, for a total transaction of $45,258,227.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,733 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,546.93. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $530.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $499.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.84. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It produces and distributes gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide, along with related equipment and services. Its products support industries including healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages, electronics and energy. The company also designs and builds industrial gas plants and provides engineering services, including technologies for gas processing and hydrogen production. Linde serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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