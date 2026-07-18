15,050 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $515.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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