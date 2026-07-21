150,640 Shares in Hershey Company (The) $HSY Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,228,000. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.07% of Hershey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hershey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore upgraded shares of Hershey from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HSY opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $260,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,753.85. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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