15,100 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.DigitalOcean's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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