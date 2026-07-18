151,081 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,081 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

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Intel Stock Down 2.0%

INTC stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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