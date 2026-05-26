151,579 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,579 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,828,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,846,000 after purchasing an additional 679,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,643,058,000 after buying an additional 264,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.79 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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