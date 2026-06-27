15,190 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock worth $4,121,027,000 after buying an additional 315,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,746,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $836,216,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after buying an additional 2,628,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.43.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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