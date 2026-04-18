154,774 Shares in Ferrovial SE $FER Purchased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.30 target price (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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