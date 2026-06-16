155,374 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

NU Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NU opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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