15,600 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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