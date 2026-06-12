15,606 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Acquired by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,911,759 shares of the company's stock worth $801,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 104,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 6.0%

HWM stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.50 and a 12 month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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