1,578 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $864.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $504.58 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $856.82 and a 200-day moving average of $762.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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