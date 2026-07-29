15,835 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,835 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.4% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,662 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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