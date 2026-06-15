15,988 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Cloudflare

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Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Truist raises Cloudflare price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Morgan Stanley raises Cloudflare price target

Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Barclays keeps buy rating on Cloudflare

Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Zacks says Cloudflare may surge

Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Jim Cramer comments on Cloudflare

Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged a new sell recommendation for Cloudflare, suggesting some analysts remain cautious despite the broader bullish tone. Cloudflare new sell recommendation

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $227.91 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.62, a PEG ratio of 481.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $11,035,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,363. This represents a 67.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,466,795.60. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,400 shares of company stock worth $100,851,370. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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