160,322 Shares in Flowserve Corporation $FLS Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,322 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.13% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,720,000 after buying an additional 615,769 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Up 0.0%

FLS stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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