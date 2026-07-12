16,053 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,053 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775,234 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,508 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,190,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,010. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

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About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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