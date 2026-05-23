16,063 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,063 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.99. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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