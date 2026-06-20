16,084 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by Midway Capital Research & Management

Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,084 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Midway Capital Research & Management's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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