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161,360 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Purchased by AlpenGlobal Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • AlpenGlobal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter, acquiring 161,360 shares worth about $5.17 million. The position represents roughly 3.4% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Chipotle continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with 91.3% of the stock owned by institutions and several funds increasing or initiating positions in recent periods.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but still constructive: analysts currently rate CMG as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $45.10, while recent commentary noted both potential margin improvement and lingering concerns about valuation and growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,360 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 3.4% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CMG opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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