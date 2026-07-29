16,188 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Bought by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,188 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.58.

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Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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