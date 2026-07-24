161,926 Shares in Bioventus Inc. $BVS Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.19% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bioventus by 17,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company's stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVS opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Bioventus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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