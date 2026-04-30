162,000 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 162,000 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,094 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,621 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Select Medical by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 430,472 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Select Medical's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical's payout ratio is 21.74%.

Select Medical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Select Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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