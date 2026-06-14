16,255 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,255 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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